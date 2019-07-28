Real Cancel Bale’s China Move

Gareth Bale’s move to China has been called off by Real Madrid, with the Wales winger now set to stay at the Spanish club.

Bale, 30, had been expected to join Chinese Super League club Jiangsu Suning on a three-year deal, earning a reported £1m a week.

The Welshman joined the Spanish club for £85m from Tottenham in 2013 in a world record deal at the time.

He has three years left on his contract with the Bernabeu club where he has won four Champions Leagues, one La Liga title, a Copa del Rey, three Uefa Super Cups and three Club World Cups.

Bale scored three goals, plus a penalty in a shootout, in four Champions League finals for Real as they won the competition in 2014, 2016, 2017 and 2018.

However, injury problems have limited him to 79 La Liga starts in the past four seasons.

He played 42 matches for Real Madrid last season but was booed by the home supporters at times during the campaign.

It has been reported that Real blocked Bale’s move as they are demanding a transfer fee for the player.

The Spanish giants have also had their attacking options depleted with winger Marco Asensio set to miss the majority of the 2019-20 season after rupturing his knee ligaments.