Real, Atleti wobble after Levante stun Barca

Real Madrid and Atletico Madrid each passed up the chance to go top of La Liga on Saturday after Barcelona conceded three goals in seven minutes during a surprise 3-1 defeat by Levante.

Lionel Messi converted a first-half penalty at the City of Valencia Stadium for his sixth goal in five games only for Levante to stun the defending champions with an incredible treble shortly after the hour.

Yet Atletico and Sevilla played out a 1-1 draw at the Ramon Sanchez Pizjuan, where Diego Costa missed a penalty, before Real squandered a string of opportunities at the Santiago Bernabeu in a goalless draw against Real Betis.

It means Barca will be relieved to stay at the summit – ahead of Atletico by a point with a game in hand and in front of Real on goal difference – even if their collapse against Levante should offer encouragement to their title rivals.

Meanwhile, surprise package Granada will overtake them all if they beat Real Sociedad on Sunday.