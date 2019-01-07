Read Regina King’s Powerful Golden Globes Speech

Last night, Regina King won her first Golden Globe for Best Supporting Actress for her exceptional performance in “If Beale Street Could Talk.” And when she came on the stage to accept her award, she warmed so many hearts with her powerful speech, in which she talked about the importance of giving women equal opportunity in the industry.

This comes one year after more than 1,000 women in the entertainment industry came together to form Time’s Up to combat sexual misconduct and increase pay equity across industries.

She said, according to CNN:

“So often, everyone out there that hears us on a red carpet and they say celebrities are using the time to talk about ourselves when we are on our soap box and using a moment to talk about the systemic things that are going on in life, time’s up times two.

“The reason why we do this is because we understand that our microphones are big and we’re speaking for everyone. I am going to use my platform to say right now that in the next two years, everything that I produce and I am making a vow and it’s going to be tough to make sure that everything that I produce, that it’s fifty percent women.

“I just challenge anyone out there who is in a position of power, not just in our industry, in all industries, I challenge you to challenge yourselves and stand with us in solidarity and do the same.”