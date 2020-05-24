Read Hilarious Attempt of John Boyega’s Dad to Get Him Married Off

John Boyega’s father is really putting in the work to see his son married off.

The older Boyega has gone as far as requesting his Hollywood actor son’s physical and spiritual ‘spec’ to enable him do a good job at finding the 28-year-old a wife.

Sharing the hilarious exchange in a series of tweets, the ‘Star Wars’ star started off with how his father who is currently in Nigeria, randomly texted him.

John whose spec seems to be curvaceous women went on to say he had to be honest while describing his spec to his dad, since the older man was praying.

John Boyega’s dad ended this particular episode by offering a prayer to heaven and requesting his son respond with a thunderous ‘Amen!

Like a true Nigerian son, the actor claimed it a 100%.

Naija parents, we love them!

