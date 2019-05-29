Reactions as Ex-NSE DG, Arunma Oteh, Curves Twitter User Who Wants her as Sugar Mummy

Arunma Oteh, a former Director General of Nigeria’s Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), always oozed class, and this was evident yet again in her response to a Twitter user who wanted her as Sugar Mummy.

A wary Twitter user had tweeted his admiration for Oteh, declaring how he wished to have her as a sugar mummy.

Responding to the tweet, the former SEC DG wrote,

“Thanks for your acknowledgment. I am unable to be a sugar mummy as it is against my values”

And when another popular social media user and financial analyst, Feyi Fawehinmi, replied Oteh’s tweet, saying:

“This is a bit hard to take as many of us still live in hope. Nevertheless, we respect your choice.”

She took him out with another classy response.

In July 2015, after her tenure as the DG of SEC, Oteh was appointed as vice president and treasurer of the World Bank, a position she held until 2018.

She’s an alumnus of Harvard School of Business after bagging first-class honours from UNN.

