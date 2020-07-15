RCCG pastor quits after 30 years of service, cites lack of reward

Pastor Tola Odutola of the Redeemed Christian Church of God, RCCG, has resigned from his church after decades of service.

Pastor Odutola who used to head an RCCG branch in the United States, Jesus House Baltimore, announced his resignation from the church after serving Pastor E. A. Adeboye for 30 years.

According to reports, Pastor Odutola resigned because he has not been rewarded after years of investing effort into the Church.

According to him, he is aware his move will be met with criticisms but he will turn deaf ears to them.

“Let them condemn me, it’s okay,” he said in a video shared online by Nation Scoop.

He apologized to Nigerians who he may have let down by his decision.

You can watch the clip here.

