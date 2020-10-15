RCCG Officially Backs #EndSARS Campaign

The Redeemed Christian Church of God (RCCG) has officially backed the ongoing #EndSARS campaign.

In a post on the Instagram page of its General Overseer, Pastor E.A Adeboye, an official statement to that effect was posted.

RCCG welcomed the disbandment of the police unit and urged the government to tackle pressing issues like unemployment, decay in the system, etc

Adeboye noted the support of the church for an end to police brutality and saying;

“Our daughters and sons will it be able to prophesy and young men will not see visions if we don’t keep them alive.

“I support the youths in this peaceful protest as they ‘speak Up’ to #EndPoliceBrutality #EndSARS, #EndSWAT

