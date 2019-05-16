‘RCCG Could have done Better’ – Fani-Kayode, Freeze React as Minister Commits Suicide

Former Minister of Aviation Femi Fani-Kayode has put the Redeemed Christian Church of God (RCCG) on blast for not coming to the aid of a worship leader at one of its parishes in Abuja who committed suicide on Tuesday.

Michael Arowosaiye, a worship minister at RCCG reportedly took his own life on Tuesday after becoming depressed over his accommodation issues.

Reacting to the incident, Fani-Kayode took to his Twitter page to call out RCCG, asking why the church sat back and did nothing to assist Michael when he was in dire need of help.

“For a Church to sit by and do nothing when one of its young Ministers cannot pay his rent is sad.

“For them to turn their backs on him and drive him into such a state of frustration, despair and desperation that he ends up committing suicide is damn right condemnable. RCCG why?” he queried.

Also commenting on the matter, controversial OAP and social media critic, Daddy Freeze, reposted the Fani Kayode’s tweet on his Instagram page and said the church could have done better for the deceased.

He wrote,

“This is indeed sad… RCCG could have done better in my opinion.”