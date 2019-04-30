R&B Singer Peabo Bryson in Stable Condition After Suffering Heart Attack

US Today is reporting that Peabo Bryson has been hospitalised after suffering a heart attack.

According to the media house, the iconic R&B’s rep told the news outlets that he suffered the medical condition on Saturday morning and was rushed to the hospital. However, as at today, he is “awake and responsive” after the “mild” attack.

“Both his medical team and family are optimistic for a speedy recovery,” the statement continued.

Bryson is known for hits such as “Beauty & the Beast,” “A Whole New World,” and many other Disney hits.

Fans are glad that he is doing fine.