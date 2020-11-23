R&B Singer Jeremih Has Now Been Transferred Out of ICU Amid COVID-19 Battle

Jeremih reportedly is now doing better.

Recall that teh R&B crooner got hospitalised due to complications of COVID-19. Now, THR reports that he has been moved from the ICU.

In a statement shared with the press, a spokesperson for Jeremih’s family and team said, “Jeremih has been transferred out of ICU. He will spend the rest of his recovery time in a regular hospital room. The true healing begins. Thank you all for your continued prayers and wishes.”

News of his illness had gotten many people worried.

Jeremih’s family had told CNN that the virus had “viciously attacked his body,” and that they wanted to remind others that “COVID-19 is real and not to be taken lightly. It’s important for people infected to quarantine and let their families and friends know ASAP. There’s no shame in contracting COVID-19, and people that have it need to be responsible and considerate of others.”

“Please if you can take a second to pray for my friend Jeremih, he is like a brother to me and he’s ill right now,” Chance the Rapper wrote on Twitter last Saturday afternoon (Nov. 14) when the news of Jeremih’s condition first broke. “I believe in the healing power of Jesus so if you can for me please please say a prayer over him.” “pray for my boy Jeremih he’s not doing good this covid shit is real,” 50 Cent said on the same day. Fans are wishing him all the best.

