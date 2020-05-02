Raymond Dokpesi, family members test positive for Coronavirus

The founder of DAAR Communications, Raymond Dokpesi, and seven of his family members have tested positive for coronavirus, AIT reported Friday.

This is coming four days after his son, Raymond Dokpesi Jr, went into isolation after contracting the virus.

Days after the younger Dokpesi had the virus, tests conducted by the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control, NCDC, showed that eight other members of the Dokpesi family, among whom are Mr Dokpesi’s daughter-in-law, had been infected.

The infected members have been reportedly evacuated to the isolation centre at the University of Abuja Teaching Hospital, Gwagwalada.

“I am quite OK, I feel very well,” AIT quoted Mr Dokpesi saying Friday shortly before the evacuation obviously pointing to his current asymptomatic status.

Tests have also been reportedly extended to senior staffers who had been in close contact with the company’s index case.

AIT, a subsidiary of DAAR Communications, also said the FCT authority has fumigated the company’s premises.

There has been a sharp spike in cases of coronavirus in Nigeria with a total of 2170 infections recorded by the NCDC.

So far, 68 persons have succumbed to the deadly virus while more than 300 have recovered.

