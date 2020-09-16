Ray J Tells Why He Filed for Divorce from Princess Love

Ray J has explained the reason why he decided to file for divorce from his wife Princess Love.

Speaking with ET, the reality TV star said he has really “had a chance to sit back and think about it.” But then: “You know, I love her and I love my babies and it’s just personal, but she knows how I feel about her. I just think that I want to make sure everybody is happy, that everybody enjoys life and that this can help her smile more and enjoy who she is and enjoy her life. You know, sometimes it’s the best thing to do.”

This comes two months after Love requested to dismiss her own previous filing to end the couple’s marriage, which she filed in May . Ray J’s filing on Monday was seemingly an impulse decision, but done with his family’s best interests in mind.

“It was just how I felt at the time. I didn’t really talk to nobody about it,” Ray J confessed to ET. The singer went on, noting he would’ve gotten “too many opinions” if he had shared his plans to file ahead of time. “I just went to God.”

“It’s still so early, I really don’t know what’s going to happen, how it happens, but I just want to make sure that my babies and my Princess is in a great place mentally and that they can enjoy life,” he explained. “My wife, if there’s somebody better out there that she wants to be with, then I have to respect that as well. But hey, I don’t know… I can’t say too much, but I love you, Princess. That’s what I can say.”

He added that Princess Love has possibly moved on with someone else, however he is not closing the door to reconciliation. They share a 2-year-old daughter Melody and 8-month-old son Epik afterall.

“Even if we don’t make it, we still have to be with each other a lot, because we have a baby, so we’re together for life. Happiness is important. I think. I’ll sacrifice all my happiness for my kids,” Ray J said. “With that said, we’ll just have to wait and see [what the future holds], but I want to make sure that they’re in a good space, and that she’s in a great space throughout this journey as parents as well.”

“It’s important for us to be great parents first,” he said. “Then relationships flow after.”

He can’t wait to see how this pans out.

