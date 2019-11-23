Ray J Denies Leaving His Pregnant Wife and Their Daughter Stranded

Raj J has shut down claims making rounds that he abandoned his family.

This comes one week after his pregnant wife Princess Love claimed he left her and their 18-month-old daughter Melody stranded in Las Vegas. She has since deleted the post in which she also said she wanted a divorce.

Now, Ray J is speaking.

“This is for all the media outlets out there that’s putting out these stories about me,” he said in the video. “Let me explain something to y’all because I don’t think y’all understand who I really am. […] I am my family. I love my family. I’ve dedicated my life to my family. To insinuate that I would do anything to harm my daughter is just sad man.” He then revealed that he’s still in Vegas by panning the camera around.

“I just don’t understand how somebody could get stranded if we never left,” he said. “We’ve been right here. […] People are going to get into arguments here and there that are small stuff that you can work out.” He explicitly critized his wife’s decision to post about it on social media, expressing his desire to keep their issues private. “To take this to social media and create this crazy story about me leaving my baby in harm’s way is not cool,” he added.

See his video below: