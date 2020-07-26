Ray J Celebrates 15th Anniversary of His First Hit Song, ‘One Wish’

July 25 marks the 15th anniversary of Ray J’s first hit song – ‘One Wish and the singer is celebrating and rightfully so.

The father of two shared a little about the Journey to breaking into the music industry as an independent artist and finally having a hit song.

Ray J revelaed that thanks to God Almighty, his father, mother and sister, having a hit song on radio became his reality.

He also expressed gratitude to all the fans who have supported his journey over the years while sharing a video of the song on Instagram.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

