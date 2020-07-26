Ray J Celebrates 15th Anniversary of His First Hit Song, ‘One Wish’

July 25 marks the 15th anniversary of Ray J’s first hit song – ‘One Wish and the singer is celebrating and rightfully so.
The father of two shared a little about the Journey to breaking into the music industry as an independent artist and finally having a hit song.
Ray J revelaed that thanks to God Almighty, his father, mother and sister, having a hit song on radio became his reality.
He also expressed gratitude to all the fans who have supported his journey over the years while sharing a video of the song on Instagram.
As a independent artist it was hard to break the ice and have a hit song on the radio. But with the help of GOD ALMIGHTY , all the One Wish fans , my mom and dad @sonjanorwood @vocalcoachnorwood , my sister @brandy pushing me vocally, the production from #DarkChild @rodneyjerkins @bigshiz (RIp) @fredjerkins , this amazing video shot by @directorx and a strong radio team from Paula Tuggey and Kathi Moore , the team was unstoppable! TODAY WE CELEBRATE 15years JULY 25 2020!! #ONEWISH #ONEWISH15 thank you everybody for making it all come true. @kingdorian12 @swoopdaddi @martribble #XVIIINC #KOENT