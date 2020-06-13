Ray Hushpuppi Set to be Extradited to Nigeria Following Dubai Arrest

The Head of the INTERPOL National Central Bureau in Abuja Garba Baba Umar has reportedly confirmed the arrest of Ray Hushpuppi, who was whisked away in Dubia this week.

“It is true that Hushpuppi was arrested by the INTERPOL. We are currently working on bringing him to Nigeria to face charges of fraud,” Umar told The Nation News. “Some of the offences were committed here in Nigeria and he has to answer for them. He is not alone in it; there are accomplices in the country who we are currently on their trail.”

Recall that Hushpuppi and his friend Woodberry were alleged to have been arrested over COVID-19 related crimes. While the details of his alleged criminal acts have yet to be made public, the Acting Chairman EFCC, Ibrahim Magu, has also told TVC in an interview that the commission is not yet involved in the case.

“We are yet to be involved in the case of Hushpuppi, but if they happen to give us this thing (details) we would assist,” he said, per Instablog9ja.

We can’t wait to see how this all pans out.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

