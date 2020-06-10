Ray Hushpuppi Allegedly Arrested by INTERPOL and FBI in Dubai

New reports have alleged that Ray Hushpuppi has been whisked away from the combined forces of the FBI and the INTERPOL at his hideout in Dubai.

This news was shared by folks who alleged that they were at the scene where the Nigerian socialite and his partner, Woodyberry, where arrested.

The reason for the supposed arrest has yet to be made public, but folks are sharing a Fox News clip which reports that a Nigerian crime ring are being investigated for diverted items meant for the COVD-19 relief efforts, which are reportedly worth hundreds of millions of dollars.

See the video below:

This is wicked 😟 Are they referring to Hushpuppi?? 🧐pic.twitter.com/xum0gFbphz — www.KRAKS.co (@KraksTV) June 9, 2020

And check out the posts from when Hushpuppi was allegedly arrested.

This is the video of Interpol at the building that Hushpuppi, Mr Woodyberry were arrested. pic.twitter.com/grZtImletf — vannessa (@NESSAOFABJ) June 9, 2020

