Raven Symone Reveals She is a Married Woman

Raven symone is now a married woman.

The 34-year-old star of the Cosby Show, revealed that she tied the knot with her partner, who is now to be addressed as Mrs Pearman-Maday.

“I got married to a woman me from trigger to joy, from breakfast to midnight snack, from stage to home, she wrote.

‘I love you Mrs Pearman- Maday! Let’s tear this world a new asshole”.

Raven Symone is yet to reveal the exact date when she jumped the broom or details of the ceremony, nevertheless, congratulations are in order.

