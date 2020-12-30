Rashford strikes late to send United second, Arsenal win again

Marcus Rashford struck in the 93rd minute as Manchester United beat Wolves 1-0 to move into second in the Premier League Tuesday.

The result comes amid growing Covid-19 cases in England among players and staff, and calls for the league to be postponed.

On the field, United were fortunate to escape with all three points against a youthful Wolves side, who were in action just 48 hours ago against Tottenham.

But United answered manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s call to win more games late on in the style he did as a player during Alex Ferguson’s time at Old Trafford as Rashford’s shot took a wicked deflection off Romain Saiss deep into stoppage time.

Arsenal eased fears they could be dragged into a relegation battle with a 3-1 win over Chelsea on Saturday and can now look up the table with hope thanks to Alexandre Lacazette’s winner in a 1-0 victory at Brighton.

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang returned from injury in the place of Lacazette in the only change made by Arteta.

But the French striker came off the bench to make an instant impact with a fine near-post finish from Bukayo Saka’s pass just 21 seconds after coming on.

Victory moves the Gunners up to 13th, within six points of the top six.

West Brom are next up for Arsenal at the weekend and the Baggies confidence after a shock 1-1 draw at Liverpool on Sunday quickly evaporated in a 5-0 hammering by Leeds.

A miserable night for West Brom started with a self-inflicted wound as Romain Sawyers scored a remarkable own goal as his backpass sailed past Sam Johnstone.

Ezgjan Alioski, Jack Harrison and Rodrigo made it 4-0 before half-time and Raphinha’s powerful strike into the top corner inflicted Sam Allardyce’s heaviest ever home defeat as a Premier League manager.

Allardyce said new recruits in the January transfer window were now a “necessity” with West Brom five points from safety.

Sheffield United are the only side below West Brom in the table and their chances of survival are diminishing rapidly after a 1-0 defeat at Burnley courtesy of a Ben Mee header.

