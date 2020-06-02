Rashford congratulates Ighalo on new United deal

Manchester United forward Marcus Rashford has congratulated Odion Ighalo after the Nigerian forward penned a new loan deal with the club.

The Red Devils announced on Monday they have reached agreement with Chinese Premier League side Shanghai Shenhua to extend the loan deal for Ighalo.

The former Watford striker’s stay was initially due to end on 31 May but he will now remain with the Reds until 30 January 2021, enabling him to build on an impressive start to life with the club he supported as a boy.

After the deal was announced, Rashford took to the social media to felicitate with his team-mate on the new contract.

“Congrats @ighalojude 👏🏾♥️,” Rashford tweeted.

Ighalo has scored four goals in eight appearances for Old Trafford outfit, and has overall influence has been hailed by manager Ole Gunnar-Solskjaer and other club legends.

