Raptors Roll Over Warriors to Take NBA Finals Lead

Toronto Raptors adjusted well to their moment on basketball’s biggest stage by with a gritty and resolute 118-109 win over the defending champion Golden State Warriors in Game 1 of the NBA finals.

It wasn’t their star player, Kawhi Leonard, who continued his MVP-level performances, but forward Pascal Siakam and his career-best 32 points to sink the Dubs.

Siakam led all shooters with an 82.4% field-goal percentage, and his emphatic rejection on a Draymond Green lay-up with just over six minutes remaining in the fourth-quarter allowed the Raptors to maintain their 11-point lead.

“I think he plays with tremendous energy,” Raptors head coach Nick Nurse said of Siakam before the game, “and that’s what this series is going to need.”

After coming out slow with just eight points in the first half, Leonard found his stride in the second and eventually put up 23 points and eight rebounds.

For the Warriors, Stephen Curry played as Stephen Curry does, leading Golden State with 34 points and leading all shooters with four three-pointers.

Draymond Green finished with a triple double: 10 points, 10 rebounds and 10 assists.

There’s a growing sense among Raptors fans that it could finally be heir year to make it to the dance.

Thousands lined up to watch on big screens throughout the greater Toronto area, and the crowd inside the Scotiabank Arena was as boisterous as they have been all season.

Game 2 comes up Sunday June 2, still in Toronto.