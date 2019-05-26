Raptors Defeat the Bucks and Advance to NBA Finals, and Drake is Super Happy

Drake could not contain his joy after his home city’s Toronto Raptors have now advanced to the NBA finals for the first time.

They defeated the Milwaukee Bucks in Game 6 and will now advance to the NBA Finals. And according to Complex, the final score was 100-94, with Kawhi Leonard leading the Raptors with 27 points.

This is the first time the Raptors, who were founded back in 1995, will make it this far.

They will now face the Golden State Warriors.

And Drake, who has been heavily criticised for his courtside antics, is super glad.

See his video below: