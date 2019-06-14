Raptors Beat Warriors to Win First NBA Title

The Toronto Raptors beat defending champions the Golden State Warriors 114-110 to win their first NBA title.

The Raptors won the best-of-seven series 4-2, with Kawhi Leonard named the NBA Finals Most Valuable Player after averaging 28.5 points.

“It was heck of a 12 months,” Toronto head coach Nick Nurse said after his side clinched a first title in their 24-year history.

“This is why I play basketball; this is what I work hard for,” added Leonard, who clinched his first title after his trade from San Antonio.

The Warriors, who headed into the finals with back-to-back wins and had won three of the past four NBA crowns, were without injured Kevin Durant and lost Klay Thompson to a knee injury in the third quarter.

Stephen Curry had a chance to tie the series with a missed three-pointer when the Warriors trailed 111-110, before Leonard sealed the victory for the visitors.

The Raptors become the first Canadian club side to win a major North American sports title since the Toronto Blue Jays captured Major League Baseball’s World Series in 1993.