Rapper Zoro Petitions the Police Over Rape Accusation

Zoro has taken measures against the woman who accused him of raping her in 2015, at his friend’s house in Lagos.

Recall that Crystal (who shared her story via Instagram handle @@mystic_sweetness) said that the incident happened on April 20th, 2015, when the rapper was still squatting with a friend in Lagos. Read her story here.

Shortly after her story went viral, the rapper took to his Instagram deny the accusation and also to noted that he will be taking legal actions against the woman.

Now, he has petitioned the police to investigate thecase.

He wrote:

Dear Fans, Further to my last post, my team (legal and management) and I have reported the rape allegation leveled against me to the Nigeria Police.

I want to implore you my fans, friends and family to kindly disbelieve any lies from the unscrupulous lady while the Police continue their investigation on the matter. I am more than certain that my innocence will vindicate me eventually. Finally, it is important to fight against false rape accusation. The implication of false accusation on the ‘falsely accused’ is grievous and causes mental, and psychological damages which can affect business and personal relationships. It will also deter rape victims from speaking up because of disbelief and stigma. Thank you very much for all your calls, messages and well wishes during this period.

See his letter below:

We can’t wait to see how this pans out.

