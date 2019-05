LIB is reporting that Yung6ix was viciously attacked by hoodlums at the Alpha Beach in Lagos.

According to the blogger, the rapper was jumped on by the unidentified hoodlums who reportedly yanked off his chains, ripped his earring off his earlobe, causing his severe injuries.

His vehicle was also scratched during the said attack.

“All I wanted to do was sho love,” the rapper later shared on his Instagram Story.

No one had been arrested for the crime as at press time.

See the photos below: