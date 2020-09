Yung6ix is counting his coins and splurging some on whatever makes him feel good and for now, it’s a Mercedes Benz.

The rapper showed off his latest acquisition, which joins the growing list of his automobiles.

Taking to Instagram, Yung6ix shared pictures of the interior of his new whip which he captioned;

“Grateful for the new car keys. 2020 vision is clearer”.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook