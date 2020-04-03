Rapper YNW Melly Has Tested Positive for Coronavirus in Jail

YNW Melly, who is still awaiting trial in a Florida jail, reportedly has tested positive for coronavirus.

His team shared the news on his Instagram on Thursday, stating their lawyers will now be filing a motion for restricted release for the 20-year-old.

The rapper and his partner were charged with two counts of first-degree murder in the Oct. 26, 2018 fatal shootings of their friends Anthony “YNW Sakchaser” Williams and Christopher “YNW Juvy” Thomas Jr. Melly pleaded not guilty to the charges, and faces the death penalty if convicted.

“He hopes for your support and to recover soon #prayformelly send positive energy to him please,” the post read.

