Rapper Ycee Confirms His Exit From Tinny Entertainment

Ycee has parted ways with Tinny Entertainment.

The Jagaban rapper confirmed this after a fan asked him on Twitter. And this comes months after the rumours started circulating that he was embroiled in a cold feud with his record label, and so had joined the list of young acts launching out on their own.

It has been a while since the rapper dropped a hit song, however, he is set to titillate fans with a new single, ”Ain’t Nobody Badder Than” due for release this month.

We can’t wait.

See the tweet below:

?Ycee confirms parting ways with his label, Tinny Entertainment

 

