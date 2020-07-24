Rapper Wale Shows Support for Megan thee Stallion

Rapper Wale has taken to his Twitter to show support for Megan thee Stallion who was allegedly shot days ago by rapper Tory Lanez.

While the full details of the incident had yet to be made public, Megan released a statement detailing being shot more than once “as a result of a crime that was committed against me and done with the intention to physically harm me.”

She further added on her Twitter: “Black women are so unprotected & we hold so many things in to protect the feelings of others w/o considering our own,” the “Hot Girl” rapper wrote on Twitter. “It might be funny to y’all on the internet and just another messy topic for you to talk about but this is my real life and I’m real life hurt and traumatized.”

This stirred heated reactions on social media, with many fans calling on black men to show support for Megan as they usually would for their male colleagues.

Perhaps, it is why rapper Wale has now replied a fan who drew his attention to the matter.

See his tweets:

