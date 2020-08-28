Rapper, Vector Goes Hard on People with the ‘Underdeveloped Africa’ Mentality

Vector is not one for the school of thought that the continent of Africa is underdeveloped.

The rapper and lyricist took to Twitter to share his thoughts on Africans who carry around that mindset, calling them ‘clowns’ and reiterating his stance on the development of the continent.

Some fans posed the question of the metric Vector used to come about his conclusion and though he couldn’t exactly point to a standard one, he revelaed that the ‘X Factor’ in blacks nation ranks us high among the committee of nations.

He went on to argue that if the continent had not been colonised by the white man, it would still have become something useful.

The African one. The African metric my Gee. The one it seems everyone is but deny. The X factor. We are Africans, e get why our way different.

If you am weren’t Invaded according to history, you would still have become something useful. https://t.co/udXcVSTuzE — T.E.S.L.I.M (@VectorThaViper) August 27, 2020

You are shouting Africa is underdeveloped but you would rather go and hear white man masterclass about trade secrets when igbo men are doing it every day. Clowns. — T.E.S.L.I.M (@VectorThaViper) August 27, 2020

