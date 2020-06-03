Rapper Trina Defends Calling Protestors ‘Animals’: “Well Y’all Can Be Mad!”

Trina has doubled down after her morning show interview with Trick Daddy went live, in which she dismissed the Black Lives Matter activists as “animals.”

Speaking on the show, the “Love And Hip Hop Miami” star blasted folks protesting on the streets of Miami in the wake of the George Floyd murder, and said that the curfew put in place by the state governments needs to be stricter.

“They need to make the curfew from 6 pm to 6 am,” she said. “That’s how I feel. Keep everybody off the streets, these animals off the streets that are running around in Miami Dade County are acting like they have escaped from a zoo. Lock them up at 5pm so the streets can be nice and clean. That’s how I feel.”

And she said a whole lot of inflammatory things, dismissing black activism as ‘fake’ and chalking down the protests to looting. See the whole interview here.

This triggered folks online, many who are now calling for her to be kicked off the “Love And Hip Hop Miami” show.

But Trina refuses to apologise for her comments. “Don’t come on my page with y’all bullshit !!! Bcuz I got time today !!!” she told her critics, adding, “The problem is with some of y’all y’all don’t wanna hear the truth. Well y’all can be mad ! Y’all should put that anger and frustration into doing something better. Instead of talking shit about people.”

And she said a lot more.

See her tweets:

