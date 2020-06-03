Rapper Trina Calls Protestors “Animals,” Urges Government to Tighten the Curfew

Trina is getting read, and deservedly so, on social media after she trash-talked the black community members who are protesting the systemic racism that led to the murder of George Floyd.

Speaking on Trick Daddy’s morning show, the Love And Hip Hop Miami” star blasted folks protesting on the streets of Miami and said that the curfew needs to be stricter.

“They need to make the curfew from 6 pm to 6 am,” she said. “That’s how I feel. Keep everybody off the streets, these animals off the streets that are running around in Miami Dade County are acting like they have escaped from a zoo. Lock them up at 5pm so the streets can be nice and clean. That’s how I feel.”

When Trick Daddy grilled her over these inflammatory comments, she tried to chalked down the protests to simply about looting. “I don’t approve of it, period. I don’t approve of it, period cause you don’t want nobody burning down Sunday’s. Let’s be very clear. And you have insurance and you don’t want that,” she said.

And when Trick tried to explain that she couldn’t possibly be making properties priority over human lives, she ranted further: “We can’t bring back nobody’s lives that have been taken away whether it was from the police or at the hands of another civilian. We cannot bring them back.”

She also brought up her brother’s murder, “I can’t bring back my little brother life. His life was taken at the hands of a man, a black man. I can’t bring his life back, so what are you saying?”

She also tried to reduce the conversation to black-on-black crimes. “The black lives that matter, right? The same black lives that are taken by the hands of other black people, those matter, too, huh?”

Trina added, “It’s no exception. A life is a life. Period, period. A life is a life. No matter how it was took. Whether it was a car accident, whether it was from a police, whether it was from the hands of another black man. A life was taken. Simple.”

And about the police officer who killed George Floyd, Derek Chauvin, Trina said, “Are you going to put him in a death chair because otherwise all the rest of the stuff y’all doing doesn’t make sense to me. That’s what I’m saying. All y’all fake and for the protests and the fake, ‘Oh we so concerned about George Floyd.’ Half of y’all not marching and not even caring about this man. People are just doing maliciously!”

Well, the black community are up on social media, reading her for filth and demanding that she be removed from the reality TV show where are actions many have found to be questionable.

