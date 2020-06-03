Rapper Trina Calls Protestors “Animals,” Urges Government to Tighten the Curfew

Trina is getting read, and deservedly so, on social media after she trash-talked the black community members who are protesting the systemic racism that led to the murder of George Floyd.

Speaking on Trick Daddy’s morning show, the Love And Hip Hop Miami” star blasted folks protesting on the streets of Miami and said that the curfew needs to be stricter.

“They need to make the curfew from 6 pm to 6 am,” she said. “That’s how I feel. Keep everybody off the streets, these animals off the streets that are running around in Miami Dade County are acting like they have escaped from a zoo. Lock them up at 5pm so the streets can be nice and clean. That’s how I feel.”

When Trick Daddy grilled her over these inflammatory comments, she tried to chalked down the protests to simply about looting. “I don’t approve of it, period. I don’t approve of it, period cause you don’t want nobody burning down Sunday’s. Let’s be very clear. And you have insurance and you don’t want that,” she said.

And when Trick tried to explain that she couldn’t possibly be making properties priority over human lives, she ranted further: “We can’t bring back nobody’s lives that have been taken away whether it was from the police or at the hands of another civilian. We cannot bring them back.”

She also brought up her brother’s murder, “I can’t bring back my little brother life. His life was taken at the hands of a man, a black man. I can’t bring his life back, so what are you saying?”

She also tried to reduce the conversation to black-on-black crimes. “The black lives that matter, right? The same black lives that are taken by the hands of other black people, those matter, too, huh?”

Trina added, “It’s no exception. A life is a life. Period, period. A life is a life. No matter how it was took. Whether it was a car accident, whether it was from a police, whether it was from the hands of another black man. A life was taken. Simple.”

And about the police officer who killed George Floyd, Derek Chauvin, Trina said, “Are you going to put him in a death chair because otherwise all the rest of the stuff y’all doing doesn’t make sense to me. That’s what I’m saying. All y’all fake and for the protests and the fake, ‘Oh we so concerned about George Floyd.’ Half of y’all not marching and not even caring about this man. People are just doing maliciously!”

Well, the black community are up on social media, reading her for filth and demanding that she be removed from the reality TV show where are actions many have found to be questionable.

See the reactions:

Trina on Love and Hip Hop every Monday night fighting but wanna call protestors animals…..she about to be neighbors with her fans when we done with her! — OBJ said ask about him (@evelynvwoodsen) June 3, 2020

Trina one of them ppl that say anything when they’re mad. They’ll know they wrong but tryna stick with a point so bad, they say whatever to prove it. & react to everything with anger! — cali✨ (@love__cali) June 3, 2020

Trina really said in her interview “I know my rights. I have my license & registration. Black people need to be arrested & stop acting like animals in the streets”.. As if Black people aren’t the main ones supporting her & her music. These Black celebrities are a joke. Smh. — Bella Goth (@HoodSocialism) June 3, 2020

The funniest part about that Trina clip is her complaining about her friend’s store being looted, and saying “she doesn’t have money like I do” lmao. Well bitch, give her some of yours then… — FTP ✊🏽 (@okaysoboom) June 3, 2020

Trina said she ain’t worried about getting pulled over by the police cause she got her license and registration. Bitch so the 100s of black ppl who were killed by police didn’t have their license & registration? pic.twitter.com/vL9JdiDp5c — CareBear🤗 (@4everRnbGenius) June 3, 2020

Trina said she good if she gets pulled over because she has her license and registration. Do she not understand that black people have REACHED for said license and registration and STILL gotten shot and killed? Man and woman?! — Big Mama! Your Arm!! (@AshleyShyMiller) June 3, 2020

Philando Castile was murdered by a damn police officer for reaching for his license & registration… & Trina thinks having her license & registration will save her in an encounter with police? Trina is a damn joke & I will never support her goofy ass again. 🤡🤡 — Bella Goth (@HoodSocialism) June 3, 2020

