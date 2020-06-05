Trina has attempted to explain the language she employed while criticising those who took to the streets to protest systemic racism in the United States.

Recall that the rapper had gone on the morning show interview with Trick Daddy, where she blasted folks protesting on the streets of Miami in the wake of the George Floyd murder, and said that the curfew put in place by the state governments needs to be stricter.

“They need to make the curfew from 6 pm to 6 am,” she said. “That’s how I feel. Keep everybody off the streets, these animals off the streets that are running around in Miami Dade County are acting like they have escaped from a zoo. Lock them up at 5pm so the streets can be nice and clean. That’s how I feel.”

Many people dragged her for filth over this, and now she has returned to the show to clarify her comments.

“Me, in my Trina’s world, I’m automatically speaking for black people,” Trina said. “I am black people, that’s who I’m speaking for, so I’m not gonna say ‘black people are animals.’ I’m not talking to the protestors or those that are trying to make change. ”

She went on to say that through talking to others she learned it’s a process to enact change. “And this is why, the day after when we spoke to the commissioner, I said to Trick, ‘Well, I learned a lot more about what’s really happening,’ because I’m trying to get what’s the solution, what is the answer to everything that is happening.”

She continued on her ‘animals’ comment, saying, “I would never say that, or call black people animals or any names. I am a black person, I must be an animal, I must be this same person. I mean, that’s not who I am.”

She didn’t apology though. Listen to her below:

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

