Rapper Tory Lanez Arrested on Gun Charge; Megan Thee Stallion was With Him

Tory Lanez was reportedly arrested this weekend.

Per the outlet, the rapper was taken into custody after police allegedly found a gun when they pulled him over, TMZ reports, adding that Tory was booked and charged with carrying a concealed weapon in a vehicle, which is a felony.

The outlet adds that Megan Thee Stallion was with Tory at the time of the arrest and was listed as a “victim” by police. At the time of Tory’s arrest Meg’s foot was cut by what was thought to be broken glass and was taken to the hospital for treatment.

Complex adds:

The incident reportedly began at a house party in Hollywood Hills when an argument erupted with people in a SUV. Police were able to obtain descriptions of the car and later located it, finding Tory and Megan inside. Police say they began receiving calls of the incident at around 4:30 a.m on Sunday. Four shell casings were later found by police near the home where the alteration took place. Lanez was released on Sunday on $35,000 bond.

