Rapper Tekashi 6ix9ine Sentenced for 24 Months in Gang Case

Billboard is reporting that Tekashi 6ix9ine (born Daniel Hernandez) has been sentenced to 24 months in prison on Wednesday (Dec. 18) in Manhattan federal court for his participation in a New York street gang.

Per the outlet, the rapper has been behind bars for more than a year as he awaited a judge’s decision on the case.

Yesterday, he earned leniency in his sentencing because of his testimony against other members of the violent Nine Trey Gangsta Bloods, with attorneys for the “Dummy” rapper asking the judge in the case to sentence him quickly after two other Nine Trey members were found guilty last week in part thanks to 69’s testimony.

The rapper reportedly began cooperating with prosecutors right after he and several other Nine Trey members were arrested by federal authorities in Nov. 2018, pleading guilty to federal racketeering and firearms offenses that carried a mandatory minimum of 47 years in prison.

Now, he has been sentenced to 24 months, and this update comes days after it was announced that Spotify and Complex have teamed up for an eight-part documentary podcast entitled Infamous: The Tekashi 6ix9ine Story, which will kick off on Jan. 28 and feature narration from New York radio personality Angie Martinez.

We can’t wait.