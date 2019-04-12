Rapper Soulja Boy Arrested for Violating Probation

ukamakaCelebrityNo Comment on Rapper Soulja Boy Arrested for Violating Probation

Complex is reporting that Soulja Boy has been tossed back into jail.

According to the media house, the 28-year-old rapper was taken into custody Thursday, after a Los Angeles judged ruled he had committed multiple probation violations.

This comes from a February raid on Soulja’s San Fernando Valley home, where he was suspected of holding his ex-girlfriend captive. After obtaining a search warrant, law enforcement stormed the residence and found ammunition during their search. The discovery resulted in Soulja’s arrest, as he was on probation for a firearms-related case.

After he was released back then, he  hopped on Instagram to brag about his “comeback.”

“Big Draco! I’m out of jail, n**ga!” he shouted. “This shit ain’t gonna stop, bruh! You got me f**ked up! I had the biggest comeback in 2018! N**gas try to hate me and s**t, bruh. I’m not gonna go out like 6ix9ine, bruh! You got me f**ked up!”

Well, he is back in jail and TMZ reports that will be held without bail until his April 30 court hearing

Related Posts

Mariah Carey to Receive Icon Award at 2019 Billboard Music Awards

April 12, 2019

Lauren London Unveils New Nipsey Hussle Arm Tattoo: ‘Real Love Never Dies’

April 12, 2019

‘Sent Off Like a King’: All The Details From Nipsey Hussle’s Celebration of Life

April 12, 2019

About ukamaka

View all posts by ukamaka →

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *