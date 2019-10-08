Rapper Sky B is reportedly dead.
According to Instablog9ja, the rapper died from a heart attack in the early hours of today in Owerri, Imo state.
The outlet adds that the rapper was confirmed dead after he was rushed to the Federal Medical Center in Owerri, Imo state. He allegedly had been found lying unconscious at his residence.
View this post on Instagram
Nigerian veteran musician, #SkyB, is dead . . The Nigerian music industry has yet again suffered another great loss with the death of “Ma bebe” crooner, #SkyB. . . The ace musician was found unconscious in the early hours of today at his residence in #Owerri, #ImoState. . . Sources claimed he was rushed to the Federal Medical Centre, Owerri, where he was confirmed dead. It was later revealed that he had suffered a heart attack.
A post shared by Instablog9ja (@instablog9ja) on
About the rapper, per Notjustok:
Sky B was one of the leading musicians in 2007. He released his debut album Pray For Me the same year which was said to have sold more than a million copies. The rapper (allegedly) owns two hotels in Port Harcourt. Before he became a renowned act, he was said to have been a barber.
Fans are currently sending his family condolences.