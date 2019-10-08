Rapper Sky B is reportedly dead.

View this post on Instagram

Nigerian veteran musician, #SkyB, is dead . . The Nigerian music industry has yet again suffered another great loss with the death of “Ma bebe” crooner, #SkyB. . . The ace musician was found unconscious in the early hours of today at his residence in #Owerri, #ImoState. . . Sources claimed he was rushed to the Federal Medical Centre, Owerri, where he was confirmed dead. It was later revealed that he had suffered a heart attack.