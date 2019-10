Sky B has taken to his social media to address the news that he died days ago.

Recall that news claimed that the rapper died from a heart attack after he was rushed to the Federal Medical Center in Owerri, Imo state. He allegedly had been found lying unconscious at his residence.

Now, the Pray For Me rapper has refuted the news on his Instagram, claiming that he only simulated dying while playing a movie role in Owerri.

