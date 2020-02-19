Rapper Pop Smoke Murdered in Home Invasion Robbery in Hollywood

Billboard is reporting that Pop Smoke is dead.

According to the outlet, the 20-year-old rapper was murdered during a home invasion robbery in the Hollywood Hills on Wednesday morning (Feb. 19). The Brooklyn-bred MC, born Bashar Barakah Jackson, was at the home around 4:30 a.m. when two unidentified men wearing hoodies and masks broke in and fired multiple shots that critically wounded Jackson.

TMZ adds that Jackson was rushed to Cedars-Sinai Medical Center in West Hollywood, where he was pronounced dead.

The rapper released two mixtapes, 2019’s Meet the Woo and its 2020 sequel, Meet the Woo 2, and was best known for his 2019 single “Welcome to the Party” with Nicki Minaj and Skepta, as well as this year’s “Christopher Walking,” “Dior” and a remix of H.E.R.’s “Slide” that also featured A Boogie Wit da Hoodie and Chris Brown.

He was only 20.