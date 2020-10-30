Rapper, Pepenazi is a Married Man!

Tofunmi OluwashinaCelebrityNo Comment on Rapper, Pepenazi is a Married Man!

Singer and rapper, Pepenazi is a married man as he tied the knot with his lady love, Janine Osbourne on Friday, October 30, 2020.

The entertainer and his lady love made things official in a low key ceremony at the Federal Marriage Registry, Ikoyi.

OAP and hypeman, Do2tun shared the news of the nuptials on his Instagram page as he congratulated the newlyweds.

Congratulatory messages have also been pouring in from different celebrities for Pepenazi and his new bride.

A happy married life to the couple.

, , ,

Related Posts

Toke Makinwa Lambasts Folks Saying She was Paid to Say She Contracted Covid-19

October 30, 2020

Wizkid’s New Album “Made in Lagos” is Finally Here: Listen

October 30, 2020

Watch Kylie Jenner and Friends Dress as Power Rangers for Halloween

October 30, 2020

About Tofunmi Oluwashina

View all posts by Tofunmi Oluwashina →

Leave a Reply