Singer and rapper, Pepenazi is a married man as he tied the knot with his lady love, Janine Osbourne on Friday, October 30, 2020.

The entertainer and his lady love made things official in a low key ceremony at the Federal Marriage Registry, Ikoyi.

OAP and hypeman, Do2tun shared the news of the nuptials on his Instagram page as he congratulated the newlyweds.

Congratulatory messages have also been pouring in from different celebrities for Pepenazi and his new bride.

A happy married life to the couple.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

