Rapper Olamide Reportedly Gifts Himself a Lamborghini Aventador

Olamide has reportedly added a Lamborghini Aventador to his growing collection of cars according to reports making the rounds.

The rapper and record label executive is said to have splurged a cool N218 million on the luxury vehicle to claim ownership of it.

Olamide who is a very private man and not given to display of his family or wealth on social media unlike many of his other colleagues, did not share this news in keeping with his habit, however, reports got out after someone else put up the pictures of the black Lamborghini Aventador and tagged it as Olamide’s latest acquisition.

Check out pictures of the vehicle below.

