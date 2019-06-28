Megan Thee Stallion has taken to her Twitter to speak on her old homophobic tweets that are making rounds online.

According to the rapper, she wrote those tweets while in high school, when she was 17 or 18, and denounced the users who felt compelled to dig them up after she had already apologised.

And so addressing it now, she said, “You going this far over a tweet from 2012? That obviously meant no harm coming from me in high school, you mfs are sick.”

She then posted another tweet reiterating that she has previously apologised for making the homophobic remarks. “I’ve already apologized for tweets that obviously do not represent my views now. I don’t do nothing but show love to everyone so just stop.”

See her tweets below:

You going this far over a tweet from 2012 ? that obviously meant no harm coming from me in high school, you mfs are sick https://t.co/nkwRVd3ejN — HOT GIRL MEG (@theestallion) June 27, 2019

I’ve already apologized for tweets that obviously do not represent my views now. I don’t do nothing but show love to everyone so just stop — HOT GIRL MEG (@theestallion) June 27, 2019