Rapper Lil Uzi Vert Teases Fans With Presidential Aspiration

Lil Uzi Vert may be running for president his 2020, or simply is using this as a stunt to promote his upcoming song with rapper Future.

Whatever be the case, the rapper has stirred the internet after he hopped on his Twitter to declare his presidential ambition. “IM TIRED OF THIS ….. IM RUNNING FOR PRESIDENT.  VOTE FOR BABY PLUTO,” he screamed in all caps, and even included the American flag in his post.

And this comes after clips surfaced on social media, showing Lil Uzi Vert and Future apparently shooting a music video, psyching fans who have been longing for some new Uzi music.

See the video below:

,

