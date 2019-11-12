Rapper Lil Reese in Critical Condition After Chicago Shooting

ABC7 Chicago is reporting that rapper Lil Reese is in critical condition after being shot Monday.

According to the outlet, the rapper whose real name is Tavares Taylor is in the hospital in critical condition after he was shot in the neck Monday afternoon at an intersection in Country Club Hills, a Chicago suburb.

And police told the outlet they arrived on the scene to find blood in the driver’s seat and on the ground next to the car, adding that a man had already taken Taylor to a hospital before they arrived on the scene. Taylor was then transferred to Advocate Christ Medical Center in Oak Lawn, Illinois.

A little about the rapper, as shared by USA Today:

Lil Reese was first known for being featured on Chief Keef’s 2012 single “I Don’t Like,” which reached 73 on Billboard’s Hot 100 list at the time. Later that year, Lil Reese recorded a remix of his song “Us” with Rick Ross and Drake.