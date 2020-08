Congratulations to Kwesta and his wife Yolanda!

Yolanda took to her Instagram to announce that they are expecting their second child, a girl. They held their private gender reveal party over the weekend, and also have shared a video showing their six-year-old daughter, Khai, playing with the balloon before daddy Kwesta bursts it to a rain of pink confetti.

β€œA daddy with daughters,” Yolanda captioned the video

See the cute post below

