Rapper Kel, Details Relationship that Weaned Her Off Shock at Nigerian Men

Rapper Kel has taken to social media that state that she can never be shocked by the actions of Nigerian men as they have successfully weaned her off the ‘shock factor’

The former MC who has been on a long hiatus away from the music scene, took to Twitter to tell her experience with a certain Nigerian man on a relationship that left her completely gobsmacked.

Kel noted that in order for this unnamed man to explain the presence of a female in his life (female found out to be in his wife), he came up with an imaginary dead twin brother, involvement in an imaginary accident that left him with an imaginary knee injury.

She tweeted;

“The time I knew no Nigerian man could shock me again was after I dated a dude with ma imaginary dead twin brother in an imaginary accident which caused his knee problems (another side story) just to explain the existence of a female presence in his life, which was his own wife.

Some men be really wilding!

