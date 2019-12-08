Rapper Juice WRLD Dies at 21 Following Seizure

Juice WRLD is dead.

TMZ reports that the rapper whose real name is Jarad Anthony Higgins, had arrived at Chicago’s Midway Airport following a flight from Los Angeles and suffered a seizure in the terminal. He reportedly was alive when paramedics arrived on the scene, but was pronounced dead at a local hospital shortly thereafter.

Also confirming this, Natalia Derevyanny, Director of Communications for the Cook County medical examiner’s office, told Billboard: “The medical examiner’s office has been notified of the death of Jarad A. Higgins, a 21-year-old black male of the 18500 block of Pierce Terrace in Homewood Illinois. The autopsy has not been performed at this time.”

And an official from the Chicago Police department also said that “a 21-year-old male at approximately 2 a.m. this morning at Midway Airport in the private jet section/terminal of the airport suffered a medical emergency and was taken to Christ Medical Center in Oak Lawn where he was pronounced dead.”

He was 21.