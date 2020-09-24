Rapper Ikechukwu Onunaku is No Longer Afraid as He Shows Off New Lover

Ikechukwu Onunaku is no longer bothered about keeping his romantic relationship under wraps to protect it as he decided to show off his new lover.

The rapper and actor shared an image of himself and his lady love via his Instagram feed, noting that he has enough confidence that it will survive any challenge the entertainment industry poses.

Ikechukwu who had a very messy and public breakup from a former girlfriend, Sarah Ofili, said he’s no longer afraid of anything the world may do to scatter his new relationship.

The ‘wedding party’ star couldn’t help singing his lover’s praises as he showered her encomiums under the post.

“…She holds me down. Some makes me smile. She tickles and inspires my brain. She pisses me off. Vice versa. Make up is always the option. She’s everything. And I pray she remains that. Next level. Help me pray for next level cos we no hide again”, he wrote.

