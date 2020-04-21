Rapper Iggy Azalea Flaunts Her Perfect Face Beat: “Growth”

Iggy Azalea is improvising.

The rapper took to her social media to show off the makeup job she did on her face while in isolation. And the face beat is on point!

“I’m so proud of how my makeup turned out – I think this was better than my last attempt on live. GROWTH!” tweeted the rapper.

And this comes at a time when the United States is on lock down–a measure taken by the government to help curb the spread of the COVID-19.

Now, celebrities like Iggy are trying out the things they usually would have other people do for them.