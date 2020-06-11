Rapper Iggy Azalea Confirms Rumour that She Has a Son

Iggy Azalea has finally confirmed speculation making the rounds that she has a child.

The rapper who  welcomed a son a few months back, had never publicly announced it until Wednesday, June 10, 2020.

Confirming the news via Instagram, Iggy who said she kept mum on the news of her son’s arrival because she was waiting for the right time to share, confessed there was no right time.

The 30-year-old ‘Fancy’ crooner further stressed that she decided to keep her son’s life private but wanted to make it clear that he is no secret and she loves him beyond words.

Iggy Azalea is however yet to reveal the identity of her son’s father.

