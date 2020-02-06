Iceberg Slim

Rapper Iceberg Slim Admits He Cheated on Juliet Ibrahim: ‘I No Kill Person’

ukamaka

Iceberg Slim says he doesn’t get why folks are dragging his name in the mud on social media all just because he cheated on his former partner, Juliet Ibrahim.

Recall that for a long time, the rapper was caught in a nasty row with Ibrahim after their relationship ended, and it wasn’t until recently that he admitted to cheating on her. Now he says he doesn’t get all the noise about his choice to cheat on the actress.

“Na cheat I cheat, I no kill pesin,” said Iceberg Slim in his Instagram Story.

And he said a lot more. Check out his rant below:

